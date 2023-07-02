On this July Fourth weekend, I am reflecting on the fact that some people take issue with anyone who likes to extol America and the virtues of democracy above other countries or other political systems.
I understand that we can go to extremes and act as if others living on the planet don’t matter and their political preferences don’t count. When we express love for our country, we certainly understand that citizens of other countries may feel a similar love for their homeland. We would not deny them that right and privilege.
When the United Kingdom’s King Charles was recently crowned monarch, surely no one could criticize the people of England for shouting, “God save the king!” It would seem strange if they said instead, “God save all the rulers of all nations,” even though that may be a worthy sentiment.
Matt Reynolds made a good point when he wrote, “If I ask my fellow small group members to lift up my ailing grandmother, no one expresses bafflement or outrage that I haven’t asked God to heal all the ailing grandmothers. No one imagines that I harbor indifference or ill will toward any other old folks.”
He went on to admit that his grandmother isn’t necessarily “the world’s most meritorious grandmother.” Nor does God love her any more or less than anyone else’s grandmother. Yet, because she is his grandmother, he naturally cares a great deal about her welfare. This concern causes him to pray especially for her.
In a similar way, those of us who call ourselves Americans love our country and, as Reynolds says, we cherish our homeland and champion its cause above others because it is home.
The ancient wise man declared, “Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin condemns any people” (Proverbs 14:34 NIV).
Many of those who care about our country would love to see it prosper in righteousness as much as it prospers economically.
So, because we love our country, it’s appropriate both at this patriotic season and at all times to pray and sing, “God bless America!”
