God bless America

On this July Fourth weekend, I am reflecting on the fact that some people take issue with anyone who likes to extol America and the virtues of democracy above other countries or other political systems.

I understand that we can go to extremes and act as if others living on the planet don’t matter and their political preferences don’t count. When we express love for our country, we certainly understand that citizens of other countries may feel a similar love for their homeland. We would not deny them that right and privilege.

