I guess I have to defend myself yet again. In comments in a recent article in the Argus Press, Brian Boggs, county coordinator and Durand City Councilman, “quoted” a conversation I had with Nick Florindi, now also a on the council.
To clarify, when I said I would “set him up” to be mayor, I meant only that I would set him up with the tools to be a good one. I had been mayor pro-tem for the last two years and would have been happy to pass on my knowledge to him.
For those unaware, the Durand City Council elects the mayor from within.
I will not deny that I whipped — like others did — to see if I could be mayor. That included talking to Mr. Florindi.
I told him what I’ve told everyone else, I believe I would be good at the job and that I only want the best for Durand.
I also said that if he was interested, I thought we would make a good team and I said I could probably get the votes if he wanted to be Mayor Pro Tem.
He instead chose to attack my character and said he would vote for his ex-girlfriend’s father, Jeff Brands, which he had every right to do. I knew at that point, and told him as much, that he had been persuaded by the wrong people.
Mr. Boggs doesn’t want to admit it, but this city and county absolutely do have a corruption problem. For him to say that “as a private citizen” he has the right to advocate for things is true, but a plain misrepresentation of the facts. The fact is, he used county time and money to research how he could have me removed from my office and I have proof of this.
Further, he notarized the statements that were used as evidence that was brought to a prosecutor and caused me countless hours of time, stress, and plenty of money to defend against, the same statements that Ms. Candyce Wolsfeld states that she doesn’t know who wrote.
The lawsuit against me was bogus from the beginning — it was just more evidence of the corruption problem we have in this county. I never did anything wrong and that was proven in court. All it did was waste taxpayers money and my own, as well as cause me a ton of stress.
To end this, I have said it before and I’ll say it again, I want nothing but the best for the people of Durand and the people of Shiawassee County, but I am done. I have taken as much harassment as I can take and I cannot wait to move from here. I chose to make Durand my home, but apparently I made a mistake. To the citizens of our town, I wish you the best and good luck. You are going to need it with the people we have running the show now.
Well stated, thank you.
