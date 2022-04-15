These past few days in April the weather hasn’t been the greatest.
The days have brought back the memory of a cold, blustery, somewhat rainy spring day in 1999, when the Owosso High School Marching Band, under the leadership and masterful teaching of legendary director Monte Sheedlo, played several patriotic songs on the west side steps of the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C.
On a good weather day, they may have had a large audience in front of them on those steps.
However, on that day they had an audience made up of parental chaperones and about five Indian Trails bus drivers.
As I stood watching, I could feel the pride of those students as they belted out their notes as if playing to thousands on the Capitol Mall in front of them.
All of us on that trip shared a moment of gratefulness for the opportunity to be at that temple of democracy, holding that place in reverence.
No one in that group could have ever imagined that on that same spot 22 years later, a homegrown killing mob of tyrannical insurrectionists would storm and attack that citadel of democracy.
But indeed, it did happen.
Thankfully, I choose to hold the memory of those students and what they did at our nation’s capitol on that terrible weather day more than the memory of that mob of killers.
Go U Owosso! Go USA!
Roger Elford
Owosso High School Principal, Retired
