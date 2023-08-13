There’s something to the personal touch

Have you noticed how many things can be done these days without interacting with another human being? It has become commonplace for many people to order all kinds of things online without ever speaking to a customer service representative.
A computer takes the order and sends a message to a person — or perhaps not a person. Machines or robots travel down the aisles of merchandise, pick the right product off the shelf, and place it on a conveyor belt that takes it to be packaged, labeled and shipped.
A computer sends an email, confirming the order, telling you it has been shipped, and giving you an approximate day when you can expect to find it on your doorstep.
I can order prescription refills without ever talking to a pharmacist. By phone, it’s all duly recorded, either by voice to text or by typing in the prescription number. When I arrive at the pharmacy, it’s ready.
Even in healthcare, a recorded message often reminds me that I can make appointments, check my medical status, and find out all manner of things by going to the patient portal.
Many people order food by going online to the restaurant’s website, placing their order, and either picking it up curbside or having it delivered to their door. I recently bought some food at a drive-through window, where I did speak to an actual person. But I noticed at the bottom of the receipt a note that said: “We are here for you. Next time, order ahead at (name of restaurant).com.”
Convenient? Time-saving? More efficient? Perhaps all of the above. But I do like to speak to an actual person, who can adjust my order if I like to include extra items on the menu, in the case of a restaurant.
God still provides personal service. In fact, I can even give you his phone number: It’s Jeremiah 33:3—“Call to me and I will answer you and tell you great and unsearchable things you do not know.” Try it. He will always take your call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.