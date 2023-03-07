A brand new “hunting” season is underway and no license is needed. It’s an exciting means to shake off the winter blahs and to get the family into a little competition. I’m referring, of course, to antler shed hunting.
Some whitetail bucks still have their headgear, but many more have already shaken theirs onto the ground.
Why go scrounging for tines? If exercise isn’t enough of a motivator, how about some cash? A click of the finger reveals many entrepreneurs on Ebay selling their finds either whole or in pieces for sizeable sums. In most cases, finding both sides of an antler set is difficult, if not impossible, because they are not necessarily shed at the same time. However, the fun is in the hunt.
The State of Michigan has no prohibitions or restrictions on the collection or selling of naturally shed antlers.
Last week, while cutting wood with my friend, Joe and his faithful four-legged hound-mix, Junior, we “received” our first shed of the season: half of a fresh 8-point shed. While we were busy making wood chips, Junior followed signals from his nose and found the antlers in question and proudly trotted back to us with his head held high — clearly, he needs no training for this routine.
Most veterinarians do advise refraining from antlers for dogs. If you choose to give your dog an antler, it is a good idea to supervise your dog while it chews. Fragments can cause serious problems if ingested.
Additionally, it’s best to avoid antler chews until a puppy’s adult teeth have fully erupted and their bones are mature. Do not boil antlers before giving them to your dog, because so doing makes them more likely to splinter.
Apart from myriad iterations of chandelier artwork, knife handles and other craftwork, shed antlers are a hunter’s first indication of what may lie ahead in the next hunting season. That alone may make the search worthwhile. Serious whitetail hunters pride themselves upon scouring the terrain for the same buck’s sheds, year after year.
Examples of areas to search can be anywhere deer typically congregate: bedding areas, trail crossings, and food sources such as food plots. It’s best to take your time and to look closely at nearby ground, rather than far away. If you’re one of the mushroom hunters, use the same technique employed to find them and you may stumble upon some discarded headgear.
Through the month of March, 80% of the whitetails congregate in 20% of any given habitat that has the best food sources this time of year. Bucks cast their antlers in these places, and it makes sense to look there first, rather than your favorite hunting grounds.
Take your dog, take the kids and take your time for fun and games with unique rewards.
