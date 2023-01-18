American gold rush hearkens to fallen perennial favorite

Courtesy PhotoAmerican Gold Rush Black-eyed Susan is the 2023 Perennial Plant of the Year.

The 2023 Perennial Plant of the Year is American gold rush black-eyed Susan.

This prestigious award is given by the Perennial Plant Association (PPA), a professional trade organization for the perennial plant industry.

