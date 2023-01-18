American gold rush hearkens to fallen perennial favorite

The 2023 Perennial Plant of the Year is American gold rush black-eyed Susan.
This prestigious award is given by the Perennial Plant Association (PPA), a professional trade organization for the perennial plant industry.
The group encompasses all facets, from plant breeders to gardeners, growers, nurseries and retailers, to garden and landscape designers, educators and landscapers. The perennial plant of the year selection process starts with nominations by members at large. A committee reviews them and selects three or four to put on the ballot for a membership vote.
This honor is not for new plants. Perennial Plant of the Year is more of a lifetime achievement award. The contenders are evaluated for six key qualities:
n Suitable for a wide range of climatic conditions — The PPA represents a vast geographical area, and a plant winning the award needs to be of interest to the entire country.
n Low maintenance — Gardeners value this quality in a plant, whether we consider it an absolute requirement or simply a bonus that frees up time for more demanding plants.
n Pest and disease resistant — Healthy plants perform better and look better. And a natural resistance to problems helps minimize the need to use chemical controls, which is good for everyone.
n Readily available at the time the award is given — Promoting the unattainable makes little sense, but it happens all the time. Garden magazines publish annual new plants lists, cool new introductions that tantalize, but are often impossible to find.
n Multiple seasons of ornamental interest — We love our seasonal stars, but perennials that anchor a planting with a continuing display are a cornerstone to a successful design.
n Easily propagated by seed or division — This quality not only ensures availability, it keeps the cost down for the gardening consumer.
American gold rush is a modern hybrid of a garden classic.
Another Rudbeckia, goldsturm, was the 1999 Perennial Plant of the Year, and it was a fabulous garden plant — long-blooming and easy to grow, with vibrant butterfly-attracting flowers and seedheads that attract songbirds.
It was very popular in both commercial and home landscapes, including my own. But, a decade or more after receiving the award, a fungal leaf disease, septoria, began to affect the plant.
Septoria causes leaves to turn black and eventually die. Over time, plants are weakened, and they just don’t look good anymore. Goldsturm pretty much disappeared from my gardens, and I missed it.
American gold rush has lovely, 3-inch yellow flowers from midsummer to frost. A bit more pastel than those of goldsturm, they blend well with a wide range of colors. Foliage is hairy, slender and strongly resistant to septoria. Plants are compact and uniform, reaching 22-27 inches tall and spreading to about 40 inches.
The plant grows in full sun to partial shade, and is a true, long-lived perennial, hardy to the bitter negative-30 degrees Farenheit temperatures of USDA zone 4. ItPrefers an average, well-drained soil, adaptable to clay or gravelly conditions and not fussy about acidity. Those hairy leaves also make plants less appealing to browsing deer.
I added American gold rush to my garden about three years ago, planting in the same spot where goldsturm had succumbed to septoria. Normally this would be tempting fate, since American gold rush is closely related to goldstrum, and disease-resistant isn’t disease-proof, but the plants have done well. Flowering begins a bit earlier and lasts longer. Flowers are every bit as appealing to butterflies and other pollinators, and the finches are back foraging for seeds.
American Gold Rush has become a new favorite in my garden, and I recommend finding a place for it in yours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.