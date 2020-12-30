Christmas night, I awoke from a sound sleep dreaming about plums.
It disturbed me to think about why I rarely find ripe, sweet and juicy plums in our produce markets (same goes for peaches and pears).
Many years ago, my father, concerned for a shade-free backyard lawn, chopped down a plum tree. Upon discovering that, I was very upset as I had previously cooked and canned a few quarts of the plums and they were delicious, cold and juicy, almost beyond words. They were about 13/8 inches in diameter, yellow, called “Shiro” plums — a Japanese plum.
In later years, I remembered purchasing purple plums that were ripe, sweet and juicy, but they’re apparently not available any more, no matter the season.
Is my dilemma a result of nurseries not promoting plum trees for the produce markets? If so, why is that? Incidentally, I don’t buy into the idea that northern markets must import unripe fruits and leave it to the consumers for ripening. There are many foods that are shipped express because of concern for freshness.
Must a person buy plum tree seed or seedlings, plant them and then wait a long time for the beautiful plums? Terrible. How about some nurseries’ answers?
Is there a method for gaining ripeness after purchasing? If any reader or fruit specialist know some answers to my questions, it would be wonderful for an opinion letter, letting all of us Argus-Press readers know.
Donald M. Bearup
Corunna
