I wonder, have we reached the event horizon — the point where we are swallowed by the political black hole that is engulfing the entire planet?
If the ongoing exhibitions of governmental dysfunction are any evidence, the answer may be yes.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 5:04 pm
I wonder, have we reached the event horizon — the point where we are swallowed by the political black hole that is engulfing the entire planet?
If the ongoing exhibitions of governmental dysfunction are any evidence, the answer may be yes.
More concern is shown for the amount of debt foisted upon future generations (assuming we have a future) than the looming prospect of a planet unfit to inhabit.
Not that we should have any national debt.
That problem could be addressed. After the recession ushered in by Bush 43, noted economist and billionaire Warren Buffet put forth the proposition that if U.S. millionaires and billionaires contributed 6% of their net worth, it would erase the national debt, but the 1% has not been in a giving mood.
Instead, they buy politicians and enlist the working class to fight the tax war for them. Apparently the accumulation of vast amounts of ink contained in our currency destroys any semblance of empathy.
The table always seems to be set by the post-Reagan Republican deregulation policies, granting unlimited latitude to those that despoil our planet, in order to maximize profits for those that worship at the shrine of capitalism.
Then there’s the constant GOP chatter about a “crisis at the border,” which fails to take into account that the bulk of recent migrants have been refugees fleeing crises beyond the border, seeking the solace inscribed upon the Statue of Liberty.
Perhaps we are no longer worthy of the distinction which distinguished us from other nations when we worry more about our bottom line than our fellow man.
Expect none of these problems to be addressed. With the red ripple finally, after a week of kabuki comedy, bestowing the coveted Speaker’s gavel upon Kevin McCarthy, expect a lame — nay dead — duck legislative session marked by little legislation and lots of inane investigations.
Beam me up, Scotty. We’ll have to search elsewhere for intelligent life.
Mike Martin
Owosso
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.