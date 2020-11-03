My husband and I just had the most painful, disturbing conversation with our daughter we’ve ever had. She works in Texas as a state dietitian, monitoring senior facilities for any violations of elder law. She was desperately saddened and also depressed about the behavior of her fellow Texans.
You see, she and her spouse are following all the best practices to keep each other — and especially her son — safe as humanly possible from a COVID-19 infection. They stay totally away from crowds, do curbside grocery pickup, wear masks whenever they are out in public and strictly limit family gatherings. Yet everywhere they go, others are ignoring all those simple ways of reducing infections. She blames our president for his lies about the seriousness of coronavirus and his constant urging of people to act against the safety of all Americans.
And as certain as she is of the right thing to do, it seems to our daughter that for every step she and her husband take to save lives, hundreds of others are ensuring the success of a virus which will not pause because of human stupidity. To those of you who think you are immune to being affected in the near future and/or have no responsibility for your families, friends and neighbors — you have now become part of the problem. And as for your lack of conscience or character, our daughter continues to hope for a conversion; and pray for God’s forgiveness.
Susan Hendrickson
Durand
