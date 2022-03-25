Just a short note to Owosso City Council: I did five minutes of homework — Lansing has just passed a bill, part of which is to help communities to pay for water updates.
Maybe our man in Lansing would help us (if you can find him; did anyone on the council think to apply, or even check on any money from the state?).
Is all the money going to Flint and Benton Harbor ? Or are they dead set on a 30% water hike in less than two years?
Kenneth Whittle
Owosso
Kenneth - My understanding is that the money is to remove lead water pipes. Does Owosso still have lead water pipes?
