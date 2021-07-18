Former President Donald Trump attempted to overthrow our government and establish a permanent fascist regime.
Recent revelations that he quite likely wanted to use the military in order to do so have not shaken his supporters whatsoever. Being a Trump supporter at this point requires one to believe in an unending series of lies. It also requires one to believe that literally millions of doctors, generals, career diplomats and others are lying and he alone is telling the truth.
I waited along with many others over the last 41/2 years for the next horrific and obvious scandal to be the final thing that peeled away our friends neighbors and family members who support Trump, but it never happened. I have news for everyone; it never will.
The belief in Trump also requires one to set aside all common sense and believe a series of fantastical strange Nazi fantasies. Heard by me recently firsthand from some residents of our area:
“Joe Biden is run by the reptilian aliens,” “his first wife was a satanic sacrifice.”
“Barack Obama is bisexual and Michelle Obama is actually a man.”
“The guys that attempted to kidnap the governor were doing the right thing, they should have just practiced with a rifle for a few months and shot her in the head.”
“The riot on January 6th was really antifa, and the FBI helped to set it up. None of those people were Trump supporters.”
“Joe Biden is going to take all our guns, ban us from eating red meat and come and take our Bibles.”
“The vaccine has a secret microchip that has the number of the beast on it.”
“The Democrats used Chinese helicopters to fly in counterfeit ballots at polling stations all over the country.”
I heard this all firsthand from a retired auto worker, a retired corrections officer, a business owner and minister of a local church. Two-thirds of these people, in my estimation on some level, know better but they choose to believe the lies.
I will speak the difficult truth: Trump supporters are criminals, liars and traitors. Our country and freedom are in jeopardy. Any and all legal actions against these fascist criminals are justified. I urge everyone reading this to boycott Republican-owned businesses. And as much as possible refuse to deal with Trump supporters. Shun them. Shut them down. They deserve no mercy. They are not Americans.
Jeffrey Carmody
Owosso
