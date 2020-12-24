It is apparent that because of the recent computer/internet network hacking by what can only be an enemy, it is time to consider steps to take to prevent this from going unpunished.
This intrusion should be considered an act of war — an attack on the vital systems of the United States of America. The definition of treason is aiding and abetting an enemy during wartime. One of the first people to face this charge should be retired army/convicted criminal, Mike Flynn.
Suggesting a military takeover of 20 states certainly falls under the “treason” definition. And the next person(s) in line for this charge should be any government official who condones or encourages that same “takeover.”
Jack Smith
Durand
