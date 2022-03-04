In his recent State of the Union Address President Joe Biden did not mention the Republicans, including Donald Trump who have voiced support, post-invasion, for Vladimir Putin. He should have.
Biden was trying to bring the country together and I commend him for that. But history has shown that fascists and authoritarians cannot be reasoned with or appeased. Appeasement did not work with Adolf Hitler. It will not work with Vladimir Putin. And it will definitely not work with the present day radical, Evangelical terrorist, racist, fascist, white nationalist incarnation of the Republican Party.
Republican lawmakers and voters who still support Donald Trump, represent a terrorist Enemy Within America. Some U.S. Intelligence analysts believe that Trump’s fanatical support of Putin is the result of a blackmail operation by Russian intelligence.
Trump’s commentary after the invasion of Ukraine gives additional Credence to this theory. Pro Putin commentary from Trump puts Republican lawmakers and voters in an uncomfortable and uncertain political position and mindset unlike in times past, when Trump, aided by right-wing media, could create a lie that became truth to his supporters.
The Invasion is too big for that. Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine laid bare his expansionist ambition, authoritarian brutality and homicidal psychosis. Trump, during his presidency, repeatedly sided with Putin against our own intelligence agencies and military, refused to believe or take action when Intelligence showed Putin was paying bounties To Middle Eastern terrorists to kill US servicemen, shook Putin’s hand and sided against U.S. intelligence analysis that Russia had interfered in the 2016 election.
Trump weakened NATO , further benefiting Vladimir Putin and setting the stage for the Ukraine invasion. As Trump supporters see the horror of this war and undeniable fascist nationalist Russian aggression they are reminded of Trump’s support and enabling Putin. They are reminded of the parallels between both men and their strange, unprecedented, close relationship.
I believe we will see Donald Trump continue to voice support for Putin. He has no choice. The false premise Putin used for the invasion should give us additional concern; there are growing Republican LED State secession movements in Texas and other states. The hypothetical of a Republican contested 2024 election and a secessionist state Republican invitation for Russian military support is a very plausible scenario. But really, the Russians are already here.
Jeff Carmody
Owosso
