Shamrocks may not be holy, but they’re tied to robust faith

Shamrocks are in bloom this time of year. Well, perhaps not in the ground, but they have certainly begun sprouting up on lapels and in various clothing designs.
Obviously this is because St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner and the shamrock is the most conspicuous symbol of the holiday.
The day, of course, honors Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. Legend says he used the shamrock, a trefoil or three-leafed plant, to teach people about the Holy Trinity—the Christian belief in God the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.
Traditionally observed on March 17, St. Patrick’s Day may feature depictions of leprechauns, pots of gold at the end of rainbows in addition to shamrocks.
St. Patrick’s Day parades tend to celebrate Irish culture in general, whether or not they emphasize any depiction of St. Patrick.
The shamrock, or three-leaf clover, is a beautiful green symbol of the season, even if we understand there’s nothing about it that is particularly sacred.
I have a good portion of Scotch-Irish heritage in my own ancestry. But around this time of year, many people claim to be Irish, even if they have no ancestors from the Emerald Isle.
St. Patrick’s Day comes close to the beginning of spring. The vernal equinox occurs less than a week after the Irish saint’s special day. So the “wearing of the green” seems especially appropriate as winter declines and spring emerges.
Historically, Patrick had a tremendous influence on the Irish people. Thousands of Irish people came to Christianity because of his teachings. As Charles Colson wrote, Patrick’s “robust faith changed the Emerald Isle forever.”
St. Paul defined faith as “confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see” (Hebrews 11:1 NIV). We cannot see God but we believe in him, which gives us great hope for now and for the future.
The question we might want to ponder at this season is: Is our faith robust, as Patrick’s was? Is it strong and vigorous? As we get set to enter spring, why not think of renewing our faith to become more robust?
