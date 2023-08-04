On Oct. 8, 2008, O. J. Simpson was found guilty of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
It all stemmed from his belief that various memorabilia items from his football career were fraudulently possessed by other people.
On Oct. 8, 2008, O. J. Simpson was found guilty of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
It all stemmed from his belief that various memorabilia items from his football career were fraudulently possessed by other people.
He was entitled to believe think this. He was even entitled to complain to the press, or anyone who would listen, about his need to recover “his property.”
But, as the Las Vegas jury decided, he was not entitled to force (at gunpoint) others to stay in a hotel room or to commit a burglary.
George Conway (Kellyanne’s ex) used this logic when analyzing the most recent indictment of Donald Trump.
The 45th president is entitled to believe that the 2020 election was rigged and stolen from him. He can even lie to millions of supporters, flooding their email “inboxes” with pleas for campaign dollars — millions of which have been used for his legal costs.
But he was definitely not entitled to entice an armed mob to force his own vice-president to stop the counting of electoral votes.
He was not entitled to conspire with supporters in seven states to create “false” elector documents. And he was most certainly not entitled to prevent the ballots of nearly 180 million voters from determining the winner.
Thomas Smith
Durand
