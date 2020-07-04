Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has shut down all bars that don’t do 70 percent of their sales in food. I don’t think that’s going to affect many bars, but after the Harper’s Brewpub incident she had to do something.
The big problem in this country is adults between 18 and 30 who disregard all the rules on social distancing. They’re young and stupid, caring only for there own self-gratification and pleasure. This now seems to be the big problem in the U.S. Young adults are the “me, me” generation, who don’t seem to care for anyone else. In Europe, this does not seem to be the case.
If it was possible, they should be locked up for 30 days, and let the real adults out to do what is right, and have fun in a safe way. It won’t happen, but it’s a dream I have.
The words young and smart do not at this time seem to go together, it’s like an oxymoron.
Ronald Grinnell
Morrice
