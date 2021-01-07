A day that began with a brazen and dangerous attack on our democracy has ended with a sign of its endurance: Congress returned to work and validated the election of Joe Biden as our next president and Kamala Harris as our next vice president.
Michigan’s votes were counted and voices were heard. I am grateful to law enforcement officers who keep us safe every day and ensured that we could fulfill our constitutional duty.
Sen. Debbie Stabenow
Michigan
