Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

A wintry mix of precipitation this morning will transition to rain and freezing rain mixed for the afternoon. Ice accumulation will cause damage. High 34F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Windy...with freezing rain this evening and a changeover to snow overnight. Ice accumulation will cause damage. Low 18F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.