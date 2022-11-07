Republican Ben Frederick, our current State House Rep, is the gold standard for the caliber of representation that Mid-Michiganders should expect from their elected officials. The entire Michigan legislature recognizes Frederick’s unifying, bipartisan leadership as an asset to the entire state and especially for his constituents.
Although Frederick is unfortunately not seeking an elected seat for the next term, the stars have aligned this election cycle to bring favor upon our community with a handful of exceptional candidates for elective office. Four candidates in particular have proven themselves to be unifiers and bipartisan relationship builders.
At the federal level, 7th District Congressional House Rep candidate Elissa Slotkin has been an acclaimed bipartisan problem solver since her first term in office began in 2019. Slotkin was rated one of the top 10 most bipartisan members of Congress by the Lugar Center, a nonpartisan organization founded by former Republican Senator Richard Lugar of Indiana.
Slotkin’s willingness to reach across the aisle in an era of extreme Congressional partisanship and legislative gridlock has been the key to her success in passing legislation to lower the cost of prescription drugs, protect Medicare from the corporate extremists who want Medicare funding to be rerouted to their corporate bank accounts, and shore up investments in living wage jobs for Mid-Michiganders.
At the state level, 71st State House Rep candidate Mark Zacharda is a farmer and a former teacher. Zacharda knows from his firsthand experience in the classroom that a well-funded K-12 education for every child is the foundation that has made our nation great. Zacharda will fight for every child and their families against Betsy DeVos’s war on public schools.
Betsy DeVos has lobbied relentlessly to finance candidates who will vote to defund public schools and to turn private schools into tax shelters for the wealthy. DeVos has bought a number of candidates this year, including 71st District State House Rep Brian BeGole, 7th Congressional District candidate Tom Barrett, and Michigan Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, whom DeVos lavished more than $7 million on this year. The radical agenda of DeVos’s candidates to defund public schools is yet one more reason not to vote for those candidates.
At the local government level, Steven Perry and Anthony Karhoff are two hard-working candidates whose addition to the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners will be a multiplier effect for goodwill, transparency in government, and taxpayer-centered fiscal management. These two men stand in stark contrast to their divisive, lawbreaking opponents. An affirmative vote for Anthony Karhoff for District 5 Commissioner and Steven Perry for District 6 Commissioner is a resounding “yes” to prosperity and freedom.
By joining together and voting for Elissa Slotkin, Mark Zacharda, Anthony Karhoff and Steven Perry on Tuesday, Nov. 8, we can build on the achievements of Ben Frederick. One community, one America.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
