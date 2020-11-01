In response to the recent opinion letter titled “SOS should require temperature checks, masks for voters,” the reason that masks are strongly encouraged by the Secretary of State while voting in person, but not mandatory, is that the Secretary of State’s office is protecting our constitutional rights by issuing the guideline for election workers that “voters cannot be denied the ability to vote because they are not wearing a mask.”
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, not the Secretary of State’s office, is responsible for all public health guidelines for the COVID-19 epidemic. You can stay informed about the measures that MDHHS is utilizing to minimize the spread of COVID-19 by visiting michigan.gov/coronavirus.
It is advisable to get a flu shot before voting in person if you have not done so yet. With COVID-19 spreading like wildfire across the United States, catching both the seasonal flu and COVID-19 in a short window of time would strain even the healthiest person’s immune system.
The safest way to vote in this year’s election is by absentee ballot, which all eligible voters of the state of Michigan have a right to do with no excuse required. If you have not voted in any election before, or if you do not typically vote by absentee ballot, please consider doing so this year. This is the safest way to vote. You can drop off your ballot in person before Nov. 3 or on Nov. 3 during the voting hours of 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Please visit the website of the Shiawassee County Clerk’s Office to get answers for all of your questions pertaining to voting rules, procedures and requirements. The URL is: shiawassee.net/County-Clerk/Election-Information.aspx.
Or call the county clerk’s office at (989) 743-2242.
In regards to specific rules for firearms at polling locations, Jocelyn Benson, Secretary of State, issued a memo explaining the rules. The memo can be viewed online at: michigan.gov/documents/sos/BOE_Open_Carry_Polling_Place_Instructions_10_16_2020_705274_7.pdf.
The open carry of a firearm is prohibited in a polling place, in any hallway used by voters to enter or exit, or within 100 feet of any entrance to a building in which a polling place is located. A person may leave their firearm inside a vehicle parked within 100 feet of the building.
There are plenty of exceptions to the open carry gun law, including churches, courts, theaters, sporting arenas, day care centers, hospitals and more. Every lawfully registered gun owner should know the rules they must abide by. For more information, visit miopencarry.org/ocinfo/nocpl.
Thank you to all voters who fulfill their civic duties by voting! Safe, free and fair elections are the American way.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
