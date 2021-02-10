What did I learn from watching on TV the entire first day’s proceedings of the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump? Forty-four Republican senators just relieved me of any guilt, and possible prosecution, as a former employee for stealing pencils, pens, and paper clips from my former employers.
Whew, I will finally get a good night’s sleep after all these years.
Frank Davis
Vernon
This is apparently sarcasm, hard to say what the author means here, it could be about just about anything.
