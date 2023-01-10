Cape primrose can brighten your January

Houseplants can help get us through the cold, dark days of January.
Perhaps the greatest reward is to discover a plant that provides beautiful winter flowers in the house, and transitions seamlessly to the summer garden role of a flowering annual.
Cape primrose, Streptocarpus, has become a new favorite.
Large, trumpet-shaped blooms are held above the foliage on slender, leafless stalks. The flowers have an exotic look, in shades of blue, purple, crimson, ruby, creamy white or yellow. Blooms may be a single, solid color, but more often are patterned in contrasting or complementary colors.
Leaves are broad and rough-surfaced, and form a low rosette rather than growing on upright branches. Though they are not showy, they serve as a plain backdrop to the dramatic flower display.
Streptocarpus, like so many now familiar plants, were discovered by Victorian era plant hunters. South Africa was being explored, developed and colonized by the British, and, over a period of decades, new species were found and sent back to the botanists at Kew Gardens in England.
As the collection of plants grew and bloomed, the botanists were inspired to hybridize for larger flowers, longer and more prolific blooming, and new colors and flower forms.
Streptocarpus varieties are called cape primrose for the region of South Africa where many of the parent species are native, and for a superficial resemblance to true primroses.
In nature, their habitat is shaded areas on the forest floor or tucked in protected crevices on rocky mountain slopes.
Winters are dry, and summers bring heavy rains. This background wrought a tough constitution, and today’s modern hybrids adapt well to life as container plants in our homes and gardens.
If you can grow African violets, you’ll have great success with Streptocarpus, as these closely related plants enjoy the same growing conditions.
Choose a spot that offers bright, indirect light. Near an east- or west-facing window is perfect, and plants will also thrive on the sill of a north-facing window if there are no cold drafts.
A southern exposure works too, provided plants are not exposed to direct sunlight. And if you don’t have access to a bright window, no worries—like African violets, cape primrose are quite happy under fluorescent or LED light bulbs and will readily bloom in the artificial light.
Plants like the same temperatures we do, near 70- to 75-degrees Farenheit in the daytime and not below 60 at night.
Consistently moist soil is ideal, and will promote the most flowers. Water only when the soil feels dry to the touch.
Lift the leaves and pour water slowly over the soil surface until it runs out the pot’s drainage holes, then let rest for a half hour or so.
Pour out any water that is still standing in the saucer or decorative pot cover rather than let the pot sit in water for an extended period. If you forget to check for a while and suddenly notice your plant has horribly wilted, don’t despair.
Those drought-filled South African summers created resilient plants. They might look rough for a few weeks, but usually make a full recovery.
When spring rolls around and the last frost has passed, Streptocarpus converts instantly to a shade annual.
I just take my plant out to a shaded corner of my deck, or beneath a large shade tree, where it continues to bloom nonstop. If the location is full shade, with no direct sunlight, no gradual adjustment is needed.
When frost threatens in the fall, bring back indoors to start the cycle anew.
Plants should be available in retail greenhouses year-round, but I’ve found the best selection in spring, as a premium annual.
