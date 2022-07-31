I want to take a moment to tell you about my husband, Kevin Rathbun, and why he is running to be your next State Representative. Kevin and I are both graduates of Corunna high school. We moved back to this community after being moved by the Army all over the United States. We wanted our kids to grow up in the same area that we did and to know what it felt like to know their neighbors and their family. We have four kids in the public school system ranging in ages from 6 to 13.
They are the reason he has stepped into this race. We need to teach the younger generation to step up and get involved. Your voice matters. We believe in traditional family values, personal freedom, small businesses, and being financially responsible.
If you elect him as your next state representative, you are electing a person that truly stands behind his convictions. What you see is what you get. He wants to go to Lansing to work for the people of this district. He wants to change the system so that our kids are not burdened in debt. But most importantly he wants to be your voice. From day 1, he has put his cell phone number on all his campaign information. He fought on the battlefields in Afghanistan and Iraq – he’s not afraid of the hard conversations and will not back down as being your voice in Lansing. I urge you to support my husband on August 2.
Thank you and God Bless all of you.
Ashley Rathbun
Corunna
