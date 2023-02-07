Republican politicians were all over the Sunday news shows, complaining about our military waiting so long to shoot down the Chinese spy balloon.
Some suggested the only inherent risk in popping it earlier was perhaps hitting a cow. But the moment that such an action — and its resulting 7-mile debris field — had killed a Montana civilian, Joe Biden would have been crucified for taking “an innocent American life.”
There’s no need to settle for hypothetical hypocrisy, however. When did we hear of the THREE Chinese balloons which overflew us during Trump’s tenure?1
The plain fact is that delaying this balloon’s destruction may very well have given our intel people the opportunity to analyze its performance, test countermeasures and figure out the extent of Chinese objectives before the act of shooting it down rendered much of that data either damaged or nonexistent — a consideration you’d never encounter in the Trumpian right-wing infosphere.
EDITOR’S NOTE: 1. On Sunday, news outlets reported that a senior Biden administration official claimed that Chinese surveillance balloons were flown over the U.S. on at least three occasions during the Trump administration.
On Monday officials did not say how or when they found out about those balloons. It was also unclear how long those balloons remained over the U.S. and what trajectory they took.
‘I will tell you that we did not detect those threats,’ said Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command. “And that’s a domain awareness gap that we have to figure out.”
Former President Donald Trump told Fox News that “it never happened under the Trump administration.” A Chinese official on Monday referred back to Trump’s denial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.