There is a cry throughout America for racial reconciliation and for Americans to be unified.
Jesus told us the origin of all strife begins in a person’s heart and until the heart is rid of evil thoughts, murder, sexual immorality, greed, theft, hate, deceit, envy, slander, arrogance and lack of good sense, people will continue to act on what is in their hearts and racial strife and division will never be effectively reduced.
Reconciliation has to begin with people addressing the sin in their hearts and being reconciled with God, then we are able to reconciled to one another.
Jesus said that all human beings are slaves to the sin in our hearts and that he died to break the power of and cleanse us from the sin in our lives, to free us from the fear of death and to give us eternal life with Him.
Jesus told us we are to love God first, then love our neighbor as we love ourselves.
Jesus said he came to open the eyes of the blind and to free the captive and the oppressed, but our freedom isn’t for us to serve our selfish interests but to serve one another.
When more people begin to examine their hearts before God and recognize their need for him and are set free from the power of the sin in their hearts, then racial reconciliation and unity can truly begin to happen.
The Bible tells us that the kingdom of God is not food nor drink but righteousness, peace and joy out of which we are free to pursue truth, beauty and the highest good of our fellow Americans, black and white, Republican and Democrat.
We hear the biblical phrase “the truth will set you free” out of context.
Jesus prefaced that statement by saying, “If you hold to my teaching, you are really my disciples.
Then you will know the truth and the truth will set you free.” Jesus said he is the way, the truth and the life and all that come to him will not be turned away.
The Bible tells us “Where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty!”
People with hearts full of sin can never truly be reconciled with one another.
As more people begin to turn their lives over to Jesus Christ, we will then begin to see more true reconciliation and unity.
May God extend his mercy and grace to us all in this trying time.
Richard Ross
Bennington Township
