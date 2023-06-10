Diligence is a prerequisite for success in any pursuit

When George W. Bush, 43rd president of the United States, spoke at his father’s funeral, he was deeply moved as he called the elder Bush “a great and noble man, and the best father a son or daughter could have.”
He went on to say the following about his father, the 41st president: “He taught us that a day was not meant to be wasted. He played golf at a legendary pace. I always wondered why he insisted on speed golf. He was a good golfer. Well, here’s my conclusion: He played fast so that he could move on to the next event, to enjoy the rest of the day, to expend his enormous energy, to live it all. He was born with just two settings: full throttle, then sleep.”
In other words, he was diligent.
Peter, one of the close followers of Jesus, was a person of diligence. When he wrote about pursuing a Christian lifestyle, he said, “Make every effort to add to your faith goodness; and to goodness, knowledge; and to knowledge, self-control; and to self-control, perseverance; and to perseverance, godliness; and to godliness, mutual affection; and to mutual affection, love” (2 Peter 1:5 NIV).
At first glance, those superb qualities may seem so daunting we might be tempted to give up before we start.
Which is why Peter said, “Make every effort.”
We don’t become mature overnight. We don’t become fully developed in character in a single day.
But unless we “make every effort,” we’ll never move beyond where we are now.
Pursuit of character is just that—a pursuit. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. It’s a long-term investment, not an overnight success!
Anything worth pursuing is worth pursuing with diligence. As Kevin Myers said, “Lazy faith does not receive God’s blessing. God does not make things happen by magic. God calls people to diligently follow though exhausted.”
Athletes preparing for next year’s Olympics in Paris are not lounging and loafing. They are training diligently, ardently pursuing their sport.
Let’s be just as diligent in pursuing our faith.
