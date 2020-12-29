To anyone who claims they “can’t” wear a mask due to some health issue, go ahead and don’t wear one, but stay away from me.
This means you, grocery bagger who thinks you have the right to never, ever wear a mask and then blow your probable symptomless COVID-19 in my face.
This means you, postal employee who got some kind of exemption from wearing a mask while you sell me stamps or hand over my package. Your rights end where they endanger my life.
My sense of belonging to any community is broken irreparably because of your selfishness.
Violations of pandemic health orders can be reported online at the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development — and I did.
Tamara Sanders
Bancroft
