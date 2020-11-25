Enough. Has anyone in the Republican Party considered the consequences of their attempt to overturn this election?
It would almost certainly signal the end of this republic. I voted for many Republicans in 2020 and I expect them to act in this nation’s best interests.
Cowboy up Republicans. Your candidate lost. In the words of Omar Khayyam: “The Moving Finger writes; and, having writ, Moves on: nor all thy Piety nor Wit Shall lure it back to cancel half a Line, Nor all thy Tears wash out a Word of it.”
God bless America.
Ronald Anderson
Durand
