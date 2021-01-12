Like everyone else, I’ve spent the last few days watching broadcasts of both CNN and Fox. There is more finger-pointing going on than fleas on a dog’s back. No matter, both sides agree we are in crisis mode and something needs to happen very quickly. On Friday night, it ended something like this by both sides: “Who are you to judge what we say? We know we’re not perfect and don’t pretend to be.”
However, before you start pointing fingers, make sure your hands are clean.
My problem with all of this is this if we are in a crisis mode, both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi should have said Friday night: “Be here tomorrow morning at your desk at 8 a.m. and be prepared to stay until we’re both on the same page.”
Instead they said “we’ll see you back here on Monday morning.” Maybe I’m wrong, but it sounds to me like they don’t really believe we’re in a crisis mode at all.
Keith Johnson
Corunna
