It seems we have a new president. It was a pretty much determined we would by the personal actions of President Donald Trump. Being the Twitter king is not a good way to conduct public policy. A person mentioned that there were going to be riots because Trump lost. The store windows that were being covered were not for Trump’s loss, but in case Joe Biden lost.
I am not going to defend Trump, but I am going to state some things some may not like.
As I remember, in 2016 many like those in Hollywood said Trump was not their president. The election was questioned; we had women marching on Washington to condemn Trump. For the total time in office between 80 to 95 percent of news coverage was negative about Trump, and those who supported him were unintelligent and people of low class. The biggest low-class act was to attack a nominee, Justice Brett Kavanagh with claims of misdeeds in college with no evidence other than the accuser “sounds credible.”
So where did all the hate come from? Trump was an instigator, but it was the other side that brought a lot of hate to the table. There was a winner in the election, but not in the balance of power with parties. Those in the middle saw things they did not like from the liberal side of the aisle.
So where do we go from here? Is our new president going to get the kid glove treatment from the mainstream media? Or is everything that is wrong in America Joe Biden’s fault come Jan. 22? Are we going to hear late night talk shows attack Biden every night? Is “Saturday Night Live” going to parody Biden in every program? Is the headline in journalism going to be “Joe Biden did do that, but Trump did it to?” Will Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg — of “The View” — have enough time in the show to praise Joe?
Some of Trump’s policies I like, as I am conservative. Trump as a person had things to be desired, but it is our duty to treat all people the same if we agree with them or not. If this is true, then the new occupiers of the White House have to prove they are not divisive as they claim.
I will stand by our new president but I will not give him a pass. When Trump was elected, the new ground rules were set and if those are not followed it will prove who is the real winner and loser of this election. Let’s hope we are all winners.
Keith Bailey
Corunna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.