In 1967, the United States Supreme Court declared in Virginia v. Loving that interracial marriage was legal in the United States.
Shortly thereafter, the Secretary of State’s daughter married a NASA employee. This made the national news. The wedding photo was on the cover of Time Magazine. Why? Because bride was white and the groom was black. Like thousands of others that year, they wanted to marry before he went to Vietnam. But the couple received thousands of letters filled with hatred and threats of violence. Many justified their hatred with misquoted bible scriptures claiming that these two were committing a sin and were doomed to hellfire.
In 2015, the United States Supreme Court found in Obergefell v. Hodges that same-sex marriage was legal in all 50 states. Once again, the threats and the misquoted bible verses flew in all directions. They were all going to hell and “traditional” marriage was dead. This was not true in any sense of the word.
In the latest campaign of hatred and intolerance, Kohls and Target corporation have received bomb threats in three states, their employees have faced physical threats and property was destroyed. There are calls by some so-called righteous to go even further, complety canceling these companies, throwing thousands of Americans out of work. Why? They decided to temporarily sell a few products that celebrated Pride month.
If you don’t want to marry someone outside of your race, don’t do it.
If you don’t want to marry somebody who is the same gender as you, don’t do it.
If you don’t want to buy a Pride flag coffee mug or attend a drag show, by all means keep your money in your pocket.
But no one, NO ONE has the right to threaten a person’s life and safety, destroy property or take away someone’s livelihood. And misusing the words of Jesus who said the greatest commandment is to love God and love your neighbor; and to judge not, lest ye be judged is not only hypocritical, its plain wrong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.