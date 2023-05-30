In 1967, the United States Supreme Court declared in Virginia v. Loving that interracial marriage was legal in the United States.

Shortly thereafter, the Secretary of State’s daughter married a NASA employee. This made the national news. The wedding photo was on the cover of Time Magazine. Why? Because bride was white and the groom was black. Like thousands of others that year, they wanted to marry before he went to Vietnam. But the couple received thousands of letters filled with hatred and threats of violence. Many justified their hatred with misquoted bible scriptures claiming that these two were committing a sin and were doomed to hellfire.

