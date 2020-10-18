I’ve never written an endorsement before, but I feel compelled in this tumultuous election year to write an endorsement for someone who helps speak the truth in a cloud of lies. Joe Ibarra I feel is the best person for the job of sheriff for Shiawassee County. His desire for truth, justice, and integrity give him the qualifications of the job. He is a man that wants to work for the people of Shiawassee County.
He’s not someone who wants to profit and create a legacy for himself. He’s someone who holds the word of law and the Constitution to his heart.
He’s the type of man that I’m proud to know, someone who is an outstanding role model in the community. Ibarra is the type of man that belongs in the sheriff’s office. He isn’t your average politician; he’s someone who doesn’t seek the spotlight or drive for the flashy news lines. He will work hard for the people of Shiawassee County.
That’s why I am endorsing Joe Ibarra for Shiawassee County sheriff.
Dylan Huff
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.