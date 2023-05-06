Nobody likes to fail. We all want to be successful.
But the fact is, we sometimes get so discouraged that quitting seems like the best option.
By RON MCCLUNG
Positive Perspective
That was the case with my friend and mentor J. R. Mitchell. Many years ago, as a young pastor he became discouraged. In his disheartened condition, he took a walk. Though he was absorbed in his pain, no one who passed him would have guessed he was ready to quit the ministry.
Stopping in front of a store, he stared at the things displayed in the window. It may have been a second-hand store, because he saw many discarded things, like pots and pans, and everything looked filthy. Yet something caught his attention. In the middle of what appeared to be a pile of junk, he saw a picture.
The glass and frame were dirty. Under a cloudy sky, he saw a group of women who appeared to be downcast. A group of men in another part of the picture were bent over, casting dice.
Yet in the background was a hill and on top of the hill were three crosses. When he focused on those crosses, he seemed to hear a voice deep in his inner consciousness. The voice said, “So, you’re going to quit.” It was not a voice of censure but of understanding.
He began to feel defensive, and he thought of arguments as to why he should quit. He did not express these thoughts audibly, but only to himself and perhaps to that voice he had heard.
Then it seemed as if the voice said, “Yes, I understand all of this, and I will help you through it.”
That’s when something deep within him gave way. He threw his head back and said, “God, I will never quit!”
Throughout his lengthy life, he suffered disappointments and some heartaches. But never again did he express a desire to quit.
It’s always too soon to quit. Remember the One who promised, “Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you” (Hebrews 13:5 NIV).
