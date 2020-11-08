SafeCenter Domestic and Sexual Violence Services of Clinton and Shiawassee Counties conducted their first-ever telethon fundraiser Oct. 27-29 in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
This event was planned after the organization had to cancel their annual in-person event twice due to continued concerns with COVID-19. The organization had hoped to raise $10,000, and with the community’s support, raised just over $12,000, exceeding their overall goal.
SafeCenter would like to thank everyone who showed their support over the month of October, and especially those who contributed financially to the telethon. All of the funds raised from the telethon will continue to provide essential services to child and adult survivors who come to the organization for assistance. Calls to the organization are increasing, specifically for emergency shelter and [ersonal [rotection orders, as the pandemic continues and we enter the cold, winter months.
With COVID-19 cases increasing and greater possibility of isolation and quarantine for individuals and families, SafeCenter anticipates that more victims will be reaching out for assistance in the months to come.
With that in mind, SafeCenter will now be focusing on #GivingTuesday (set for Dec. 1) and providing Thanksgiving and Christmas items to individuals and families served. With an even greater increase in volume will come an even greater need for community members to help the organization provide assistance to survivors for the holidays. If you are interested in donating to the SafeCenter for #GivingTuesday or the holidays, please feel free to call Executive Director Hannah Gottschalk, at (989) 723-9716 or email her at hannah@thesafecenter.org.
SafeCenter will be providing updates on holiday giving plans via their Facebook page as well; like “The SafeCenter” to stay updated on all agency events and happenings.
Hannah Gottschalk
Executive director
SafeCenter
Owosso
