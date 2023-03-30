Let me begin by saying that my wife and I have a 12-year-old granddaughter and a 7-year-old grandson. With all my powers of imagination, I cannot fathom seeing either of their bodies ripped apart by rounds from a military-style assault long gun. Yet every day in America there are men and women like us not imagining such savagery, but having to visually identity the lifeless remains of kids like ours.

Just last year, a disturbed Michigan child killed classmates with a gun purchased as a gift for him by parents who knew of his mental state.

Mother Hen

I am truly sickened at the continual posting of prayers and condolences after the slaughter. It is clear that America values it's guns over children's lives. The hypocrisy of the "right to lifers" is staggering.

