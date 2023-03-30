Let me begin by saying that my wife and I have a 12-year-old granddaughter and a 7-year-old grandson. With all my powers of imagination, I cannot fathom seeing either of their bodies ripped apart by rounds from a military-style assault long gun. Yet every day in America there are men and women like us not imagining such savagery, but having to visually identity the lifeless remains of kids like ours.
Just last year, a disturbed Michigan child killed classmates with a gun purchased as a gift for him by parents who knew of his mental state.
Immediately after the federal assault rifle ban expired many years ago, the number of mass murder events skyrocketed.1 There is literally no other nation on Earth which endures such butchery; nor routinely refuses to even discuss the obvious solution: to, at a bare minimum, reinstate an assault gun prohibition and require background checks on every single gun transaction.
To those who consistently object to these safeguards and claim some nonsensical defense of the Second Amendment, I ask this: what about the words “a well-regulated militia” implies that the Founders would have seen fit to allow anyone access to a military-battlefield weapon?
Finally I ask (knowing full well that these folks are likely to staunchly believe in the “right to life”), just how many saved lives (of especially our precious children) are enough for you to give up ownership of guns designed for only one purpose: to kill as many human beings in the shortest time possible.
Some “red” states are now passing legislation to place permanent memorials to aborted babies.2 Instead of such marble monuments erected in remembrance of slain school children, why not actually do something to save thousands of lives? To save ten lives? How about saving one innocent grandson or granddaughter? The cowardice and moral hypocrisy which may continue to prevent action defies description.
EDITOR’S NOTE: 1. Partly in response to mass shooting events like the Jan. 17, 1989 incident in Stockton, Calif., in which Patrick Edward Purdy shot 35 people, killing five, with an AKS rifle — a semioutomatic variant of the notorious AK-47 — at his childhood elementary school, Congress included a provision in the Federal Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994 banning “the manufacture, transfer,and possession of certain semiautomatic firearms designated as assault weapons and ‘large capacity’ ammunition magazines. The ban took effect on Sept. 13, 1994, and expired in 2004. Data on effects of this ban has been mixed. In 2020, a RAND Corporation review of gun studies concluded that there is, “inconclusive evidence for the effect of assault weapon bans on mass shootings,” but a 2019 study published in the Journal of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery found that during the 10-year period the federal assault weapons ban was in effect, mass shooting fatalities were 70% less likely to occur compared to the periods before and after the ban.
2. Earlier this month, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed a bill approving a monument to the “unborn aborted during the era of Roe v. Wade” in the state capital of Little Rock.
I am truly sickened at the continual posting of prayers and condolences after the slaughter. It is clear that America values it's guns over children's lives. The hypocrisy of the "right to lifers" is staggering.
