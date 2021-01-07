I am utterly sickened by the events that transpired at the U.S. Capitol (Wednesday). The violent actions exhibited by those who stormed the Capitol must not be passed off as a patriotic protest.
It is criminal behavior that must be condemned. Any who have contributed through dangerous rhetoric encouraging violence and armed resistance must also be repudiated.
Violence should never be considered ‘Plan B’ when political goals are not met through the electoral process. The disrespect for our norms, traditions and institutions must end now.
State Rep. Ben Frederick
85th House District
