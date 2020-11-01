Weeks ago, gun-toting domestic terrorists plotted to kidnap and kill our governor. Trump has been telling his followers to get to the polls, in big numbers, as watchers, to make sure there is no fraud going on as people are trying to exercise their right to vote. We also know that violent extremists take everything he says as permission to do what he is urging them to do.
Add these two things together and can you see why our Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, is saying leave your guns at home. In all my 78 years of life, voting for 60 of those years and working at the polls for over 30 years, I, too, have never seen anyone come into the polling place brandishing a gun; however, I’ve also never seen so much blatant disrespect for human life and violence toward others that have a different opinion than your own.
With the election just days away, Joey Roberts, president of Open Carry Michigan, Inc., is already threatening to challenge Benson’s legal right to ban weapons from inside the polling building (only there and only on voting day). Apparently, 13 hours is just too long to go without their guns, even if it makes your fellow voters feel safer and lowers the tension in the room.
If Roberts succeeds in stopping the weapons ban at the polls then we better have a police presence, minus the Trump masks, please, to protect us from them. If our Secretary of State did nothing to ward off trouble and something happened, she’d be blamed for not planning ahead.
I’m proud of her actions, in view of what’s happening lately; I think she’s very brave. In fact, I’m proud of all our courageous Michigan women in public office, from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer right on down to Marlene Webster, our Shiawassee County commissioner, for standing up to the “good ole boys club.”
Patricia Wheeler
Durand
