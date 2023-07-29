A ship built to weather any storm

Sixty years. Six decades. Three thousand one hundred twenty weeks. That’s also 21,915 days. In other words, a long time.
And that’s how long my wife Carol and I have been married, as of July 27.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$19.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$55.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$104.00
|for 182 days
|One Year
|$197.00
|for 365 days
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$54.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$118.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
By RON MCCLUNG
Positive Perspective
Sixty years. Six decades. Three thousand one hundred twenty weeks. That’s also 21,915 days. In other words, a long time.
And that’s how long my wife Carol and I have been married, as of July 27.
I don’t point out those details in any negative sense. In some ways, it hardly seems possible. However, we have two sons, nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren to remind us it certainly is possible.
I know, of course, that many people do not make it to sixty years. Disease and death cut some relationships short, and they don’t live long enough to make it that far. Others go through painful divorces.
An acquaintance recently told me about a man who put his wife in a nursing home and then divorced her.
Some, when faced with disease, disability, or other adversity say, “This isn’t what I signed up for.”
We understand. When Carol suffered a stroke 13 months ago, we could have said, “Wait! This isn’t what we signed up for.”
Yet, truth be told, that’s exactly what we signed up for. Remember the vows? “For richer or poorer, for better or worse, in sickness and in health.” No matter what.
Some dear friends, a couple with even greater longevity in marriage than we have, suffered adversity a few years ago. When a broken hip sent him to a nursing home for several weeks, she visited him every day. When we commended her faithfulness, she responded, “Well, it’s in the contract.”
We knew what she meant—“in sickness and in health.” That contract.
Please understand, she did not say it in any begrudging sense. No self-pity. No attitude that says, “Well, this is just my sad lot in life.”
Instead, she was committed to her husband in the spirit of “whatever happens, we stick together!”
When God made the first man and woman, he indicated the man was to be “united to his wife, and they become one flesh” (Genesis 2:24 NIV). It has been our privilege to stick together in a loving relationship for sixty years.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.