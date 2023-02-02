Come on people, all the snow we received was last week. We have an ordinance on the books that sidewalks are to be cleared within 24 hours after snowfall.
I, for one, like to go for walks, and I cannot go in any direction from my house without finding sidewalks still covered with snow — now hard and crusty from others trying to walk through.
I should not be forced to walk in the street for safety reasons, and our school kids definitely should not be forced into street because of the condition of sidewalks.
This includes walks fronting residences and businesses (and churches). Snow from business/church parking lots should not be plowed into sidewalk areas.
We have enough city employees driving around our streets plus a city inspector, so someone should be looking into these situations.
I feel for the people who have not cleared their sidewalks before are going to have a hard time chipping their walks clear, but that could have been avoided if the necessary work had been done earlier.
If you are unable to clear your walk, there are many kids or businesses that would be more than happy to do it for you. The last resort is for city employees to do it for you — later delivering a rather large bill for their trouble.
Let’s get it done before someone get hurt.
