Come on people, all the snow we received was last week. We have an ordinance on the books that sidewalks are to be cleared within 24 hours after snowfall.

I, for one, like to go for walks, and I cannot go in any direction from my house without finding sidewalks still covered with snow — now hard and crusty from others trying to walk through.

