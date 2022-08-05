Conservative establishment Christians who wonder why so many Christians have made an exodus out of “the church” should look no further than their own 2,000 year history of abuse and oppression of the masses.
More people than ever before in modern history are happily free from the overreach and cultish control of the church. Twenty-nine percent of Americans polled in 2021 identified their religion as “none.”
This doesn’t mean they have all rejected the truth of their spiritual nature. Not by a long shot. There are vastly more people who are committed to spiritual growth outside the church than inside the church. That statistic merely means they were fed up with false religious teachings and entrenched hypocrisy.
One of the standard practices of organized Christianity has been to distort the good news that Jesus of Nazareth came to share. Jesus was the first feminist.
Jesus swiftly rebuked any and every man who ever attempted to apply a double standard of punishment to women for the sexual acts that were initiated by men. He also insisted on breaking rules that are unjust. Jesus routinely encouraged women to speak to him freely and refused to let them be subservient to him in the manner that the legal code of his day prescribed for women.
Christ was and still is righteously angered by men who use God to force women to be mere accessories to the desires of men, whether those men are their husbands, boyfriends or complete strangers. It is an abomination to God and to the immortal soul that God gave us all to be domineered by one’s brothers, husbands, or religious leaders. Men are supposed to be in full submission to God before they can be leaders. Women, likewise, are to submit directly to God. To substitute a husband or a random bully for God and to submit to that man is morally wrong. No human is higher than any other human in God’s kingdom. We are called to please God, not the world.
There are millions of recovering Catholics who were at some point intrigued by the work of Pope Francis and felt a newfound hope that the church may actually reform itself from its territorial, power-mongering ways.
Alas, Pope Francis has been harassed to no end by the conservative-fascist Catholic elites who hate him for loving homosexuals as God intended him to. Pope Francis clearly has no qualms with the separation of church and state either. He has advocated for an end to hate crimes against the LGBTQ community by Christian haters, and for legalized secular unions for gays and lesbians.
Pope Francis miraculously struck a delicate balance in his philosophy of church and state, yet too many unrepentant Catholics refuse to hear him out. Pope Francis has also modeled by his example the importance of a pro-life philosophy that aims to end militarism and to save humanity from human-created climate change, destruction of the ecosystem, and the toxic pollution of plastics in our waters.
Is it the young people, who want to live their lives and not be sentenced to a premature death by fossil fuel companies, who are out of step with the spirit of the gospel? Or rather, is it the holier-than-thou conservatives in the church who are due for a rebuke?
The church has historically been the single-most divisive force in relations between men and women, and especially mothers and fathers. The evil one may be responsible for inserting enmity between men and women, but the church has done an even better job of keeping enmity there, rather than serving as the cure for the lies that feed misogyny.
Jesus would absolutely preach that those who legislate evil - such as lawmakers who are targeting women and LGBTQ - and societal leaders who promote misogyny and false teachings that lead to rape and unwanted pregnancies, are responsible for elective abortions. Yet women have always and only been the ones who are forced to stand up in front of their congregations and apologize for becoming pregnant, as if they could get themselves pregnant without a man.
The Bible says to seek first the kingdom of God, and all else will be added unto you. What a troubled world men create for us all when they seek women and money first.
Calling oneself pro-life necessitates being pro-woman and pro-motherhood. Men can walk away from their offspring and never feel enough of a paternal attachment to provide for their children. Thankfully, God created mothers in the image of the Elohim. Mothers know their children as God knows his children.
Therefore, the natural order of society is to center mothers. All of society’s laws should reflect the natural order and prioritize the needs of life-givers and their children. God made women his co-creators for a reason. Perhaps it would behoove religious men to respect God and let His co-creators be free to partner with God as intended.
Until the conservative religious hierarchy decides to practice what they preach, starting with cleansing their own hearts, people will continue fleeing organized Christianity in droves.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
