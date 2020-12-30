Michigan families are hurting and need a survival check to help put food on the table, keep a roof over their heads, and pay the heating bill.
Democrats and Republicans in the House came together to pass $2,000 stimulus checks for the American people, but Sen. McConnell just blocked the bill. Our families are in desperate need of help and Senate Republicans are standing in the way.
— U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after he blocked an effort to pass $2,000 stimulus checks for the American people.
