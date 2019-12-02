While watching the House impeachment hearings, I realized my two decades of research into why people ignore, reject or deny science had a political parallel.
From anti-evolutionists to anti-vaccine advocates, known as “anti-vaxxers,”climate change deniers to flat earthers, science deniers all follow a common pattern of faulty reasoning that allows them to reject what they don’t want to believe based on a misunderstanding of how science deals with evidence.
A number of characteristics of this type of reasoning are now being embraced by President Donald Trump.
In 1998, brothers Mark and Chris Hoofnagle wrote an early blog post about science denialism. That was followed by further work by econometrician Pascal Diethelm and public health scholar Martin McKee and cognitive scientists John Cook and Stephan Lewandowsky. All identified the following factors as characteristic acts of deniers: Believing in conspiracy theories; relying on cherry-picked evidence; relying on fake experts (and dismissal of actual experts); committing logical errors; and setting impossible standards for what science should be able to deliver.
Even though Trump has firsthand knowledge of some of the facts under dispute — whereas his supporters may not — all seem to have bought in fully to the idea that the actual political situation is not the one pictured in the mainstream consensus of facts and evidence, but instead is based on an alternative reality.
Here are the five ways Trump and his allies use:
Conspiracy theories: During his questioning of Ambassador Bill Taylor and other witnesses at the impeachment hearings, Republican counsel Steve Castor repeatedly pursued a debunked conspiracy theory involving an alleged plot in which the Ukrainian government — and not the Russians — interfered with the 2016 presidential election because they were out to get the president.
Cherry-picking: Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, testified before the House Intelligence Committee that President Trump told him, “I want nothing from Ukraine. I want no quid pro quo.” Trump and his supporters focused on this statement as evidence of his innocence, despite the fact that in other testimony by Sondland, he said, “Mr. Giuliani’s requests were a quid pro quo for arranging a White House visit for President Zelensky…Mr. Giuliani was expressing the desires of the president of the United States, and we knew that these investigations were important to the president.”
Discrediting experts: Trump has repeatedly claimed that State Department and CIA employees such as Bill Taylor, George Kent, Fiona Hill, Alexander Vindman and others who have testified in the hearings are “Never Trumpers,” a term for Republicans who do not support Trump — and who therefore have no credibility. His supporters have latched onto this tactic.
Illogical reasoning: Trump supporters have claimed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky never complained that he felt pressured by Trump. Trump himself has described the July 25 conversation he had with Zelensky in which he asked for the investigations as “perfect.” But news reports have shown Zelensky did, in fact, feel pressured, and analysts have pointed out that Zelensky would risk losing crucial U.S. support were he to anger Trump by saying that he felt pressured.
Double standard for opponents: Trump claimed written testimony from the whistleblower was unacceptable, despite the fact he himself had only given written testimony in the Mueller investigation.
Scholars have studied the role of identity in shaping belief and concluded that sometimes even empirical beliefs can be tribal, reflecting what the other people on your team want you to believe. Adherence to a belief is not always based on evidence.
The danger, of course, is that even as new facts come in, people won’t change their minds. This is the direct opposite of good empirical reasoning.
It is the hallmark of science that beliefs should be based on evidence, and that people should be willing to change their beliefs based on new evidence.
No amount of evidence seems sufficient to change GOP partisan beliefs that the phone call with Zelensky was proper and that Trump “did nothing wrong.” As Sen. Lindsey Graham recently put it, “I don’t care what anybody else says about the phone call … The phone call, I’ve made up my own mind, is fine.”
In science, such behavior means that one is eventually read out of the profession — you’re not fired, your tenure isn’t revoked, but you’re no longer taken seriously anymore.
