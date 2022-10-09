President Biden visited Puerto Rico this week, bringing federal aid and emotional support to the victims of Hurricane Ian. “I want the people of Puerto Rico to know I’m committed, my entire administration is committed to standing with you every step of the way as long as it takes,” Biden vowed.

Five years before — to the day — then-President Trump had flown to the same island, ostensibly for the same reason: to help repair the damage caused by a devastating storm. But instead of relief, Trump’s trip produced an image of indelible insensitivity, as he tossed rolls of paper towels into a crowd of suffering citizens.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.