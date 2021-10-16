Writer Lisa Bevere tells about taking her grandson Asher to Disney World. He told her prior to entering the theme park that he did not want to go on any rides that were dark, he didn’t want to take any rides that would make him go upside down, and he didn’t want any with screaming.
Consequently, Lisa’s husband John said they should take it easy and avoid a meltdown. However, she observed, her husband is Italian, and Italians are known for feeding people. On the other hand, she is Sicilian, and Sicilians are known for killing people. She thought they should take the hardest, scariest ride and confront his fears.
So, they took the dinosaur ride, which has been described as “very dark, very loud, very rough and jerky.” One reviewer said that “many of the audio-animatronics, including the hangry Carnotaurus, are legit scary.”
When they were finished, Asher said, “That was terrifying and that was fun.” Lisa’s observation to her audience is, “Welcome to being a Christian in 2021. We are not made for ‘It’s a Small World.’”
Indeed, life can be terrifying, and it can also be fun.
If you think about the last two years, for many it has been absolutely terrifying. Think of the impact of the coronavirus. Think of the fluctuations of the economy. Think of the difficulties surrounding the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. Think of the polarization of our culture.
Yet, we have never lived in a more exciting time. For example, pharmaceutical companies produced a vaccine to respond to the coronavirus in record time. In spite of the economy’s fluctuations, we still have an incredible standard of living.
You can dwell on the terrifying or you can dwell on the positive possibilities. You don’t have to deny the reality of either.
I recommend David’s attitude. In the midst of great personal difficulties, he said, “When I am afraid, I will trust in you. In God, whose word I praise, in God I trust; I will not be afraid” (Psalm 56:3-4 NIV).
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church and former assistant general secretary for the denomination, is retired and resides in Owosso.
