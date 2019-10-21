Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming mostly clear overnight. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming mostly clear overnight. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.