Researchers believe more than 50 million people worldwide died in the 1918 flu pandemic, making it possibly worse than even the Black Death that began in the 14th century.
Could another catastrophic pandemic like the 1918 pandemic occur again? Yes, unless we protect ourselves better. To do that, we should emphasize high compliance with the flu vaccines that are currently available while we pursue the longer-term goal of a better vaccine.
If vaccines had been available in 1918, there is no doubt that the death toll would have been lower.
Influenza has been infecting humans for thousands of years. It was described by Hippocrates as early as 412 B.C. While the symptoms of influenza and the common cold overlap — including cough, fever, runny nose, headache and body aches — influenza is more severe.
People whose immune systems are compromised, pregnant women and people aged 65 and older are at particularly high risk for complications from influenza. Usually, the mortality rate is about 0.1 percent.
In 1918, the death toll was exceptionally high, at about 2.5 percent. When the 1918 virus was reconstructed from victims buried in the Alaskan permafrost, scientists gained some insight: The reconstructed virus harbored mutations that enabled it to bind to cells deep in the lungs, causing pneumonia. That is distinct from the less serious upper airway infection that flu usually causes.
However, the 1918 virus was similar to other strains with regard to its propensity to cause “post-influenza bacterial pneumonia,” or PIBP. The thinking is that damage to the lining of the respiratory tract caused by influenza renders a person susceptible to secondary infection by bacteria.
Death from PIBP continues to be an important driver of influenza-related mortality.
However, only about half of all eligible people get the flu shot. Two misconceptions contribute to low rates: that the vaccine causes influenza and it doesn’t work.
The first is easy to dispel. The influenza shot contains only a virus that has been killed, or inactivated. There is no live virus in the vaccine that could cause infection. It’s as simple as that. You can’t catch flu from a dead virus.
You can develop flu after you receive the vaccination, but that doesn’t mean the vaccine gave you influenza. Instead, it means you were already infected with influenza when you were vaccinated.
A second misconception about the shot “not working” stems from an overly broad extrapolation of “vaccine efficacy” studies. These are designed to approximate how many influenza infections are prevented by vaccination. However, vaccine efficacy studies don’t tell us how sick a vaccinated person may be.
Many studies show that vaccination decreases the severity of influenza as well as influenza-related complications.
People also misconstrue concerns in the efficacy studies about the difference among influenza subtypes.
There are four main influenza subtypes that infect humans.
Every spring, scientists and public health officials from around the world meet to determine the vaccine formulation for the coming year, based on what they know about the strains that are circulating at that time.
Efficacy can change each year because flu viruses are constantly mutating, so that the viruses causing infections might be quite different from the vaccine strains chosen months earlier.
For example, over the past few years, the efficacy for vaccine for H1N1 and the B strains has been 40-60 percent. Efficacy for H3N2, however, has been lower, probably because it seems more prone to mutation.
Why doesn’t influenza vaccine efficacy exceed 60 percent? The problem with influenza is its propensity to mutate, such that the strains causing disease this year are a bit different from last year’s.
When these changes occur in key viral sites, our immune system doesn’t recognize the mutated virus as well, and efficacy declines. Significant mutation can occur within a season too, as happened during 2014.
While people tend to think of influenza as a wintertime disease, since it usually peaks sometime between December and February in the northern hemisphere, flu is around all year. The year-round presence of influenza viruses amplifies the chance that mutations will accumulate.
This problem could be solved if we could engineer a vaccine that stimulated an immune response against a region of the virus that was less prone to mutation. It would be even better if this viral target were common to all influenza strains. Such a “universal vaccine” is the Holy Grail of influenza research.
