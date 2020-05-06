The governor has repeatedly said that science and data should drive decisions as we seek to address the covid pandemic and start on a safe and deliberate path to opening up our state. I agree with this sentiment wholeheartedly, which is why I’ve requested for over a month the underlying data which informs our state’s response.
This information is vital to maintaining public trust in decision-making. What are the benchmarks from which we will change present emergency orders and re-engage vital services and the economy? Is it a sustained drop in the hospitalization rate over a specific period of time? What timeframe, if so? Is it COVID-19 positives as a percentage of total tests? To what testing capacity are we striving and by when is it hoped to be achieved? Is it based upon hospital ventilator inventories over a particular period of time? PPE inventories? Contact tracing capacity? What is the benchmark and prioritization of each? These should not be difficult questions to answer, yet no specific insights as to trends and benchmarks desired has been provided despite repeated requests.
The governor is making her job and my job harder by not addressing this as I strive to effectively communicate its basis to the public. The absence of concrete data points and ranking of factors which trigger further actions make it impossible for people to plan and fuels the uncertainty, which is causing stress for so many.
In an environment where data and science are repeatedly mentioned in broad terms, the public should have specific insights into the decision-making which is having such a profound impact on their lives. I continue to urge Governor Whitmer to provide the vital information which would allow Michiganders to be informed participants in our state’s recovery. If the goals are stated in specific terms to the public, I know our people will rise to the occasion even more to ensure those benchmarks are met and sustained.
Ben Frederick
State Representative
