Democrats have wanted to impeach President Donald Trump since he took office instead of working with him to help our country.
Today, they continue to push for impeachment while putting the real concerns of hard-working Michigan residents on the backburner. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not scheduled a vote on a new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada that will help Michigan farmers and create jobs in manufacturing. There is also no timetable on finalizing 2020 funding for our men and women serving overseas, the construction of a new lock at the Soo Locks, or the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.
The delays and inaction on these key priorities creates uncertainty for those serving our nation, and these vital issues deserve to be finished instead of House Democrats’ partisan push for impeachment.
