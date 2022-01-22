Our media are obsessed with Donald Trump, but Trump’s obsessed with Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida.
Amid the hourly, annoying group emails to Trump’s list, there was one from Roger Stone on Nov. 2, 2021, denouncing DeSantis.
The insults sounded a lot like what Trump used to say about Stone: “Ron’s own poor campaign …,” “without really delivering on his Trump-like rhetoric …,” “Governor DeSantis has failed …” and so on.
The title of this diatribe was: “WILL RON DESANTIS TAKE THE PLEDGE?” Can you guess what “the pledge” is? That is correct: not to challenge Trump for president in 2024.
One week later, Stone sent out a follow-up email frantically backpedaling.
No one wants Trump. He’s fading faster than Sarah Palin did — and she was second place on a losing presidential ticket. In case you don’t remember, for three years following that loss, Palin was packing stadiums with tens of thousands of Trump-like fans.
But by 2011, even she — a far smarter politician than Trump — had faded. She was fun, but Republicans were starting to think seriously about the 2012 presidential election.
Trump is already two years ahead of Palin’s fade-out schedule. After his petulant endorsements this year deliver loss after loss in midterm elections that ought to be a blowout landslide for the GOP, he’ll be as popular as former Missouri Rep. Todd Akin.
Trump has already lost two Senate seats for Republicans in the 2021 Georgia runoffs. So far this year, he’s on track to lose — at least — another Senate race in Georgia, as well as the governor’s mansion.
Sure, thousands of people show up to his heavily advertised rallies, but they’re all the exact same people. His die-hard fans are like Deadheads, following him from venue to venue, dressing up in wild costumes and listening to the same songs.
This is why the media’s neurotic fixation on Trump is baffling to normal people. TV hosts keep telling us that Trump is wildly popular, but facts on the ground suggest otherwise.
Nate Silver’s respected Fivethirtyeight website recently announced: “Republicans remain loyal to Trump even after Jan. 6 attack,” citing a poll that shows Trump’s approval among Republicans at nearly 80%.
But there’s a lot more to the story. The poll allows readers to view Trump’s approval not only among all voters (-14%) but among specific subgroups of all voters: men, women, Blacks, Hispanics and whites, as well as any combination of these demographic subgroups. And get this: Trump doesn’t have as much as 25% net approval among any subgroup — other than “Republicans.”
Females have a negative 24% net favorable opinion of Trump. OK, fine, women don’t like him. Show me “men.” Men have a negative 3% net favorable opinion of Trump. That’s pretty much a full set. Who’s left?
I tried whites — the base of the Republican Party (and the demographic that decides every election, despite the unshakable beliefs of GOP donors). Whites have a meager 4% net favorable opinion of Trump.
We’re running out of demographics that might like Trump. Maybe it was that massive Hispanic vote for Trump that I’ve been hearing so much about. Hispanics: negative 44% net favorable for Trump. Blacks? Negative 85% net favorable.
White men? Fourteen percent net favorable opinion of Trump. (That’s not even going to win you Alabama, Republicans.). Non-college graduates? Negative 12% net favorable. How about non-college-educated white men? The beating heart of the Trump base is only 23% net favorable toward Trump.
So how is it possible that 77% of “Republicans” have a favorable opinion of Trump? There’s no other subgroup of the electorate that has even a third of that.
The only explanation is that an awful lot of Republicans are now calling themselves “Independents.”
Huh. Why might that be?
Maybe it’s because, day in, day out, the media tell us that the GOP is “the Party of Trump”! Apparently, this has led a lot of Republicans to conclude that they must not be Republicans, after all.
The only people calling themselves “Republicans” these days are the Trump die-hards. In other words, the blockbuster conclusion of this poll is: Trump die-hards like Trump. Yes — and they’re the only ones who do. While Trump fanatics are indeed fanatical, everyone else is sick and tired of his nonsense.
Give voters a populist conservative who’s not a conman and a liar and they’ll be “Republicans” again. No wonder Trump hates DeSantis.
