A massive influx of immigrants on the southern border led to record numbers of people entering the country without legal permission, record numbers of migrant deaths and the criminalization of humanitarian workers and activists who assist migrants.
Residents have also experienced chronic stress and uncertainty, eroding their sense of security and well-being.
This isn’t happening in the United States: It’s Italy — specifically the island of Sicily, where political restrictions on immigration are also controversial, and are taking their toll on residents as well as immigrants.
In recent years, many people have left the Middle East and parts of Africa, seeking refuge from political and social instability and the possibility of more prosperous lives in Europe. Sicily is a common point of arrival, as it is a relatively short boat trip from North Africa. However, it is also a highly dangerous crossing, with more than 15,000 migrant deaths recorded since 2013.
In response to the influx, politicians in Italy and across Europe have expressed concern about the number of migrants and refugees. In 2018, they voted in favor of then-Interior Minister Matteo Salvini’s “security decree,” a policy that seeks to deter more immigrants from coming and limit the freedom to stay of those who have already arrived. The security decree significantly decreased funding to hundreds of migrant reception centers and eliminated most forms of humanitarian protection for asylum-seekers.
My research has found these policies don’t do much to affect the flow of immigrants, but they do hurt Sicilians living in the communities where migrants arrive.
Since November 2019, Italians have taken to the streets and public piazzas to proclaim their support for human rights and their objections to restrictive immigration policies. In particular, they protested against the political rise of Salvini, an anti-immigrant nationalist from northern Italy.
European and Italian leaders often describe migration as a “crisis” or humanitarian “emergency” that they perceive to threaten various aspects of European society. People who live in the communities receiving migrants in Sicily, and elsewhere in southern Europe, view their situation with much more nuance.
People here frequently regale me with examples of how they share much more with North Africa in terms of their identity than they do with the rest of Italy. As one nonprofit director explained, “We do not want to police those arriving and serve as the border guard for Europe.” Palermo’s mayor, Leoluca Orlando, recently told a crowd in Berlin while referring to his own city’s policy of welcoming migrants, “The only way to ensure security is to respect human rights.”
Migration into Sicily from the Middle East and Africa has ebbed and flowed over the past two decades.
Each time there is an influx, communities have to organize to respond, including preparing search-and-rescue efforts to find migrants whose boats are in bad repair or have sunk, and to help the people when they arrive on land.
Since the 2008 global financial crisis, the youth unemployment rate in Sicily has exceeded 40 percent. Many young Sicilians had been relieved to find jobs as humanitarian workers, translators, administrative staff and legal advocates helping to respond to the migrant influx that really picked up in 2011.
The coast guard monitors maritime traffic and alerts local volunteer and professional aid groups hours or even days before a migrant ship arrives in a Sicilian port. Aid workers, health officials and local government staff then show up in droves to help compile personal data on each migrant who arrives, set up tents and temporary clinics, and distribute clothes, shoes, water and food.
When Salvini, then the interior minister, banned migrants from coming ashore in Italy starting in 2018, government spending for migrant intake plummeted. Reception centers across Sicily closed. Thousands of logistical and humanitarian workers lost their jobs.
A reception center worker was visibly distressed when I visited her in 2019 as she explained how budget cuts and changes to Italy’s immigration policies had led to layoffs among her coworkers and increased responsibility and pressure in her own position.
Now that Salvini is out of office, migrants are arriving in Sicily again. The people and systems and processes that had been set up to help them have to be rebuilt, mostly from scratch. This scramble to organize people and supplies creates a crisis for residents.
