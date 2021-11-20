Norman Vincent Peale wrote about going into a crowded hotel coffee shop in Indiana and sitting at a table near the window. Looking out the window at the rain, he said, “It sure is a bad day, isn’t it?”
His tablemate said, “It’s not a bad day! God has all kinds of days, and I like to think all of them are good.”
When Peale complimented him on his positive attitude, the man said, “I wasn’t always positive,” and then told about a serious automobile crash in which he was thrown out of the car onto the highway. At the hospital, he was dimly aware of the doctors surrounding him, but he did manage to hear one of them say: “He won’t make it. This man is going to die.”
That statement hammered into his mind as he drifted in and out of consciousness. He didn’t want to die. He thought of his loved ones, his children, his job. Only in his 40s, he did not want to die.
In a state between life and death for days, he finally heard a doctor say, “Believe it or not, this man is going to live.” He said it was like a gift from Almighty God. As he got better, food never tasted so good, the sky was magically brilliant with stars, and to have his wife and children near him was a great privilege.
He told Peale, “I can’t tell you how it feels to have been relieved of a death sentence. So, every day I give thanks for life— even in the rain.”
At this Thanksgiving season, I hope all of us — even if we have not had a near death experience — can express our gratitude to God for life itself. For the privilege of seeing blue skies. Even for rain and snow. It’s part of life. It’s evidence that we’re alive and able to function. As Paul said, “Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus” (1 Thessalonians 5:18 NIV).
